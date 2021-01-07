Atletico Madrid have no doubts over Diego Simeone stay

There are no doubts at Atletico Madrid regarding the long-term future of Diego Simeone as the club’s boss, as per a report in Marca.

On Wednesday, Atleti crashed to a shock Copa del Rey to struggling third tier side Cornella – the second successive season that Los Rojiblancos have crashed out of the competition against a side from Segunda B.

It was a blotch on what has otherwise been an excellent season to date for Atletico Madrid news with the side two points clear at the top of La Liga with two games in hand on their closest rivals.

Simeone’s contract at Atleti runs through to the summer of 2022 but there is said to be confidence and recognition on both sides that the agreement will be extended beyond that date.

Simeone’s most famed moment was the 2014 La Liga title – the club’s first since 1996 – while reaching four European finals; winning two Europa League crowns in 2012 and 2018, whilst losing out to Real Madrid in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League deciders.