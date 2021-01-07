Araujo with a majestic performance at the Cathedral

Pedri scored the first header of his career last night at San Mames while Lionel Messi grabbed a brace, their on-field relationship warming the hearts of even the most hardened football fan.

It was Ronald Araujo, Barcelona‘s Uruguayan centre-back, that stood out above all, however, according to Mundo Deportivo. He bossed the bull-like Raul Garcia with ease, not allowing him an inch as the Blaugrana secured an important three points.

Araujo was dominant in the air and aside from his personal duels put in a strong performance, making a crucial intervention late on to prevent Inaki Williams from scoring his and Athletic’s second.

Coming after his rare error against Eibar, for which he showed his face to take responsibility post-game, all signs point to a formidable footballer and character who could prove to be an excellent bit of business for Barcelona and an important fixture at centre-back moving forward.