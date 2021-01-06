The two centre-backs Real Madrid fans want to replace Sergio Ramos with

Real Madrid news is once again being dominated by Sergio Ramos‘ contract renewal negotiations.

Usually things come to an agreeable end in the form of a handshake between Ramos and Florentino Perez and the extension of the union that began in the summer of 2005, but this time feels different.

Ramos is now 34, and doesn’t have the projection that he did even a couple of years ago. His high salary demands are also an issue given that we’re in the midst of a global pandemic.

Marca have ran a poll asking readers a variety of questions regarding the future of Ramos, with one of them being who they would like to see replace him should he move on to pastures new.

The two most popular choices were Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Villarreal‘s Pau Torres, both taking 37% of the vote. The former is in the prime of his career and a world-class defender, while the latter is just 23 and has a dazzling future ahead.