Spanish football morning headlines: Barcelona player leaves club, Sergio Ramos tension at Real Madrid and Valverde rejected Athletic Club

Spanish football morning headlines for Wednesday January 5.

Barca midfielder joins Getafe

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena has joined Getafe on a loan deal for the remainder of the season, the club have confirmed.

Los Azulones will take over the wages of the central midfielder – who had become a peripheral player at the Camp Nou this season, starting just once – with no option to buy permanently included in the deal, at the heart of Barcelona transfer news.

Madrid tension on Sergio Ramos future

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is out of contract at the club in six months and Marca has outlined the tension over the central defender’s future.

The Madrid-based daily carried out a number of polls which showed the split in fan opinion about what would happen to their talismanic central defender this summer.

Valverde rejected Athletic return

Barcelona news sees them play Athletic Club Bilbao on Wednesday under new boss Marcelino Garcia Toral, but El Mundo Deportivo say former Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde rejected a return to San Mames.

Valverde excelled at the club and guided them to the Champions League during his tenure before moving to Camp Nou, where he won successive league titles.