Spanish football evening headlines: Atletico suffer a giant-killing, ex-Real Madrid man returns to Spain and Koeman explains Alena exit

Spanish football evening headlines from January 6th, 2021.

Cornella pull off massive shock in the Copa del Rey against La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid

Segunda B side Cornella pulled off a remarkable upset on Wednesday evening in the Copa del Rey by beating La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid 1-0.

The result was all the more remarkable given Cornella have lost their last three league games, including against the B teams of Espanyol and Barcelona. It means Atletico have lost to more third-tier teams than Primera teams since January 18th, 2020.

Ex-Real Madrid star returns to Spanish football

Royston Drenthe is back in Spanish football.

The former Real Madrid man has signed for Tercera side Racing Murcia to begin the latest chapter in an unusual career as reported by Marca.

Ronald Koeman explains Barcelona midfielder exit: “It was his decision”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has explained that midfielder Carles Alena joining Getafe on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign was the player’s decision.

Alena had started just one game for the Catalan giants so far this campaign – a Champions League dead rubber win over Dynamo Kiev – and has moved on in search of more regular first-team football.

