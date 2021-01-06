Ronald Koeman explains Barcelona midfielder exit: “It was his decision”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has explained that midfielder Carles Alena joining Getafe on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign was the player’s decision.

Alena had started just one game for the Catalan giants so far this campaign – a Champions League dead rubber win over Dynamo Kiev – and has moved on in search of more regular first-team football.

Carles Aleñá loaned out to Getafe. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 6, 2021

The Blaugrana confirmed the move on Wednesday, claiming that Alena would join Los Azulones until the conclusion of the current season – without an option to buy – while Getafe would pay the salary in that timeframe.

Barcelona transfer news in the early days of the January transfer window has focused on potential player exits, with one player now temporarily out of the squad.

Koeman told reporters ahead of the move being made official, in quotes carried by Diario Sport: “We have players who can decide whether they stay or leave. He has decided to look for an exit.”

The 22-year-old joined Real Betis on a temporary loan deal in the previous January window, where he made 19 appearances – scoring one goal – before returning to the Camp Nou.