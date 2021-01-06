Real Madrid forward shows anti-racism tattoo

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has shown off his new tattoo that promotes an anti-racism message.

The Brazilian’s tattoo appears to be inspired by the lyrics of Bob Marley’s song War, which is inspired by the struggles of race and injustice within society.

The tattoo of Vinicius reads: “While skin colour is more important than the brightness of the eyes will be war.”

The caption alongside the photo reads: “And we will fight until the end.”

Earlier this week, a report in Marca outlined how the forward had fallen from prominence in Madrid’s starting line-ups in recent weeks.

He has not featured across the latest four games in La Liga having started in four matches in a row, all of which had been won by the club – a run dominating Real Madrid news.

The 20-year-old has already won three different trophies at Los Blancos, adding last season’s La Liga title to the Spanish Supercopa and FIFA Club World Cup.

Vinicius has made a total of 90 first-team appearances for Madrid, scoring 12 goals, and looks set to have an important future at the club.