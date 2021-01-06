La Liga News

Liverpool interested in Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos – report

Premier League champions Liverpool are interested in a deal to sign Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos as a free agent, according to a report on Spanish TV.

La Sexta programme El Chiringuito cover the details, claiming that the Reds have activated interest in the talismanic central defender, who will become a free agent in June.

It follows on from a report in Deportes Cuatro that talks between Ramos and Madrid were completely stagnant – despite a basis of a two-year deal being formed, as the two parties were far apart in terms of salary, with Marca claiming the Spain international was considering joining another club.

Real Madrid news recently has seen the team record seven victories across their last eight matches in all competitions but several first-team players are out of contract this summer, including Ramos.

Ramos celebrates his 35th birthday in March and the club’s policy is not to offer more than one-year contracts to players in that age bracket.

The former Sevilla defender has netted a remarkable 100 goals for the club spread across 666 first-team appearances, but his future is now in doubt.

