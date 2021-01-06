Lineups revealed for Marcelino’s debut with Athletic Club against Barcelona

Athletic Club and Barcelona have released their starting lineups ahead of this evening’s La Liga clash at San Mames.

The game marks Marcelino‘s first in charge of the Basque side given he’s just taken over from the sacked Gaizka Garitano, who lost his job following Athletic’s 1-0 victory over Elche on Saturday.

ALINEACIÓN I El 1⃣1⃣ con el que el #AthleticClub buscará la victoria frente al @FCBarcelona_es en San Mamés 🏟️ #AthleticBarça pic.twitter.com/MLK1qIchbW — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) January 6, 2021

Victory could see the hosts climb above high-flying Celta Vigo into eighth place, and inject a dose of real positivity into a so-far inconsistent campaign.

Should Ronald Koeman‘s Barcelona emerge with a win they could go third, above Real Sociedad, and likewise bring a measure of positivity into what’s been a discontent camp.

Barcelona were stunned in this fixture last season by a 90th minute overhead kick by Aritz Aduriz, and the last time they faced Marcelino he beat them in the Copa del Rey final with Valencia.

An intriguing midweek fixture, of great importance to both sides, is on the cards in the Basque Country tonight.