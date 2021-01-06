Jose Gimenez taken off injured during Atletico’s Copa del Rey loss to Cornella

Segunda B side Cornella pulled off a remarkable upset on Wednesday evening in the Copa del Rey by beating La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid 1-0.

The result was all the more remarkable given Cornella have lost their last three league games, including against the B teams of Espanyol and Barcelona. It means Atletico have lost to more third-tier teams than Primera teams since January 18th, 2020.

📋 @JoseMaGimenez13 fue sustituido tras sufrir un traumatismo en el tobillo izquierdo. El jugador queda pendiente de una nueva valoración a lo largo del día de mañana. — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 6, 2021

Cornella took the lead inside seven minutes through Adrian Jimenez, who was assisted by Agus Medina to open the scoring for the hosts.

Jose Gimenez, Atletico’s defensive stalwart, was taken off at half time due to an injury to his left ankle, while Ricard Sanchez was sent off for the visitors in the 63rd minute to leave them fighting for an equaliser with ten men.

Gimenez, who joined Atletico in 2013 from Danubio, will be a serious loss as Los Rojiblancos head into a crucial period.

Atletico face Marcelino‘s Athletic Club next in La Liga before hosting Sevilla the following matchday, two tricky fixtures as the club seek to maintain pace with Real Madrid.