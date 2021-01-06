Gini Wijnaldum rejects contract offer from Liverpool with Barcelona move in mind

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum was one of the names most heavily linked to Barcelona last summer only for the club’s delicate financial situation to prevent a deal happening according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Dutch midfielder was said to have been a key target for recently-appointed Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, but when the deal fell through all signs pointed to Wijnaldum renewing his contract with the English champions.

The latest information, however, indicates that Wijnaldum has rejected Liverpool’s initial overtures and is thinking about arriving at Camp Nou this summer, a year late, as a free agent. The 30 year-old is said to like the idea of playing for Barcelona.

Wijnaldum has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp‘s successful spell at Liverpool, but the club have been unable to strike an agreement with him that suits both parties. It’s not yet known whether Barcelona continue to hold a strong interest in the versatile midfielder, or if their economic situation could facilitate a move for him.