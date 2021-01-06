Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey

Copa del Rey roundup: Atletico slain by Cornella, Granada and Real Betis run close

There was 15 Copa del Rey fixtures across Spain this Wednesday evening, with some intriguing results thrown up.

Granada were taken to extra time by Leonesa, eventually winning 2-1. Real Betis went a goal down at U. Mutilvera only to rally and win the tie 3-1.

Fuenlabrada beat Mallorca on penalties after drawing 2-2 with them in 120 minutes. Malaga needed extra time to beat Real Oviedo at La Rosaleda.

The most remarkable result, however, was undoubtedly Segunda B side Cornella pulling off a remarkable upset to beat La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid 1-0.

The result was all the more remarkable given Cornella have lost their last three league games, including against the B teams of Espanyol and Barcelona. It means Atletico have lost to more third-tier teams than Primera teams since January 18th, 2020.

Full results

  • La Nucia 0-1 Elche
  • Numancia 1-2 Almeria
  • Portugalete 1-2 Levante
  • Socuellamos 0-2 Leganes
  • Club Haro Deportivo 1-3 Rayo Vallecano
  • Leonesa 1-2 Granada (after extra time)
  • Navalcarnero 1-0 Las Palmas
  • U. Mutilvera 1-3 Real Betis
  • UD Cornella 1-0 Atletico Madrid
  • Burgos CF 0-2 Espanyol
  • Deportivo la Coruna 0-1 Deportivo Alaves
  • UE Olot 0-3 Osasuna
  • Castellon 0-2 Tenerife
  • Fuenlabrada 2-2 Mallorca (Fuenlabrada win after penalties)
  • Malaga 1-0 Real Oviedo (after extra time)
