Barcelona confirm midfielder has joined La Liga rival

Barcelona have confirmed that their midfielder Carles Alena has joined Getafe on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

The deal sees Los Azulones assume the players salary for the rest of the season and he will return to the Camp Nou this summer, with no option to buy included in the deal.

Alena had become a peripheral player at the Camp Nou this season, starting just once – in a Champions League dead rubber against Dynamo Kiev – and his exit has been the focus of Barcelona transfer news in the early days of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old joined Real Betis on a temporary loan deal in the previous January window, where he made 19 appearances – scoring one goal – before returning to the Camp Nou.

The central midfielder has made a total of 43 first-team appearances for the Blaugrana in his career, scoring three goals.