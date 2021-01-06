Barcelona Getafe

Barcelona confirm midfielder has joined La Liga rival

Barcelona have confirmed that their midfielder Carles Alena has joined Getafe on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

The deal sees Los Azulones assume the players salary for the rest of the season and he will return to the Camp Nou this summer, with no option to buy included in the deal.

Alena had  become a peripheral player at the Camp Nou this season, starting just once – in a Champions League dead rubber against Dynamo Kiev – and his exit has been the focus of Barcelona transfer news in the early days of the January transfer window.

Carles Alena at Real Betis

The 22-year-old joined Real Betis on a temporary loan deal in the previous January window, where he made 19 appearances – scoring one goal – before returning to the Camp Nou.

The central midfielder has made a total of 43 first-team appearances for the Blaugrana in his career, scoring three goals.

Posted by

Tags Carles Alena

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.