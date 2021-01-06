Atletico Madrid star ranked La Liga’s most valuable player; Barcelona teen the most valuable Spaniard

Atletico Madrid ace Joao Felix has been named as the most valuable player in La Liga by the CIES Football Observatory, with Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati ranked as the most valuable Spaniard.

A number of criteria are deployed to judge player’s value including, but not limited to, age, contract duration, sporting level, international status and inflation.

Joao Felix is ranked as the seventh most valuable player in the world with a value of €141.5m, while Ansu Fati comes in at 18th with a value of €108.4m.

Barcelona news in recent weeks has been focused on Ansu’s return from knee injury surgery – which he undertook in November – with Diario AS outlining he could be back in action as early as next month.

His Blaugrana teammate Frenkie de Jong is 20th on the list with Pedri at 29th and Saul Niguez of Atleti at 31st.

In Real Madrid news, Fede Valverde – ranked 50th – is the highest Los Blancos star on the list.