37 percent of Real Madrid fans do not believe Sergio Ramos will renew his contract

Real Madrid fans remain split over the future of captain Sergio Ramos with 37 percent believing he will not renew his contract this summer.

The talismanic central defender is out of contract on 30 June in the Spanish capital and he is now theoretically free to speak with other clubs.

Real Madrid news recently has seen the team record seven victories across their last eight matches in all competitions but several first-team players are out of contract this summer, including Ramos.

Marca has run a series of polls over the future of Ramos with the most revealing being how over a third of Madridistas believes he will leave the club this summer, while 34 percent believes he will renew for a season more and 29 percent think it will be a longer renewal.

If he does leave, 53 percent think Paris Saint-Germain will be his destination while 15 percent believe he will go to the United States and 14 percent to Juventus.

Also, 76 percent believe Madrid are taking the right approach in the negotiations – with just 24 percent backing the player.

Ramos celebrates his 35th birthday in March and by the end of any renewed deal, he would be aged 37 – something that the club are wary of, as they doubt a player could maintain his current high level of form through that point.

The defender has scored 100 goals in 666 appearances for the club.