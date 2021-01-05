The curious case of the Real Madrid forward

Vinicius Junior has become an increasingly instrumental figure in recent months but Real Madrid news has turned to his curious absence in recent weeks.

As outlined by Marca, Vinicius has not started any of the last four matches in La Liga having been a regular – starting the previous four games for the club, which all produced victories.

The Brazilian missed the clash against Eibar with gastroenteritis but has featured in just 21 minutes since with fleeting appearances against Granada, Elche and Celta Vigo.

It is curious as it coincides with an injury for Rodrygo Goes, meaning that Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio have assumed the attacking positions either side of Karim Benzema in the side’s attacking trident.

The 20-year-old has already won three different trophies at Los Blancos, adding last season’s La Liga title to the Spanish Supercopa and FIFA Club World Cup.

Vinicius has made a total of 90 first-team appearances for Madrid, scoring 12 goals, and looks set to have an important future at the club.