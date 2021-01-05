Spanish football morning headlines: Ramos rejects Real Madrid offer, Barcelona to renew Riqui Puig deal and Atletico Madrid close in on signing

Spanish football morning headlines for Tuesday January 4.

Ramos rejects Madrid deal

Sergio Ramos has rejected a contract renewal offer from Real Madrid and is considering leaving the club this summer, report Marca.

It is a complicated negotiation as Madrid are enforcing wage cuts across the squad – which Ramos is reluctant to accept – alongside the club’s unwillingness to move away from their policy of only offering one-year deal to those in their mid-30s.

Puig pens new Barcelona contract

The future of midfielder Riqui Puig has been at the forefront of Barcelona news in recent months but El Mundo Deportivo report a new contract has already been signed.

The central midfielder has not enjoyed a lot of playing time under Ronald Koeman this season but it is claimed the club have sanctioned a new contract running through until the summer of 2023.

Atleti identify new striker

Atletico Madrid are closing in on a deal to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose to replace Diego Costa, who has become a free agent.

As outlined by Marca, years of uncertainty of Willian Jose’s future have seemingly been ended as he is on the verge of joining Atleti.