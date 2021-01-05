Spanish football evening headlines: Diego Costa trains in Brazil, Marcelino’s frank admission and Kieran Tripper returns to Atletico

Spanish football evening headlines from January 5th.

Diego Costa trains in Brazil as he waits for new club

Diego Costa has already returned to Brazil and is training with Lagarto FC as he weighs up offers over his future after leaving Atletico Madrid.

The striker has left Atleti after falling from prominence in recent times following the summer arrival of Luis Suarez from Barcelona, who is now the preferred central striker alongside Joao Felix in attack.

“Until 72 hours ago, I was thinking of leaving Spain” – new Athletic Club boss Marcelino

New Athletic Club Bilbao boss Marcelino Garcia Toral has revealed that he was on the verge of quitting Spanish football altogether until an approach from the Basque club.

An official club statement from Los Leones has confirmed that the experienced Marcelino had been appointed to replace former boss Gaizka Garitano, who was dismissed despite Sunday’s 1-0 win over Elche.

Kieran Trippier returns to Atletico Madrid fold after ban from club facilities

Kieran Trippier has returned to training with Atletico Madrid but he will not feature in this week’s Copa del Rey clash against Cornella.

An FA panel found the right-back guilty on four of seven counts of having broken betting rules in July 2019, when he joined Los Rojiblancos from Tottenham.

