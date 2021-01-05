Sergio Ramos said to have made bold claim to Florentino Perez in private meeting

Sergio Ramos‘ future at Real Madrid is in doubt.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who carried an intriguing tidbit from El Chiringuito de Jugones describing a summit between the club’s president, Florentino Perez, and their captain, Ramos.

Josep Pederol reported that the meeting took place last Wednesday, two-and-a-half hours before Madrid drew 1-1 with Elche. It took place in Ramos’ hotel room at Hotel Huerto del Cura in Elche at about 19:00.

Ramos apparently made it very clear at the meeting that he wouldn’t accept the proposal in the offing from Madrid, which was for him to continue to receive the €12m annually he is now without an increase, and that from that point forward he was going to listen to offers from other parties.

As shocking as that would be alone to Madridistas, things went even further. Ramos apparently told Perez that Paris Saint-Germain have told him that they want to build a great team with himself and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi as the focal points.

Perez responded by saying that during the pandemic he cannot reach the exorbitant figures Ramos is demanding, and that he’d understand it if the Andalusian chooses to sign a more lucrative deal with another club.