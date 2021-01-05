Sergio Ramos moves away from renewing Real Madrid contract

Sergio Ramos has moved away from the possibility of renewing with Real Madrid this summer and is considering alternatives, according to a fresh report in Marca.

It follows on from a report in Deportes Cuatro that claims that talks between the two are completely stagnant – despite a basis of a two-year deal being formed, as the two parties were far apart in terms of salary.

As things stand, Ramos is free to speak with other clubs and agree a contract that would be effective from July.

Real Madrid news recently has seen the team record seven victories across their last eight matches in all competitions but several first-team players are out of contract this summer, including Ramos.

Ramos celebrates his 35th birthday in March and by the end of any renewed deal, he would be aged 37 – something that the club are wary of, as they doubt a player could maintain his current high level of form through that point.

There is the added factor of the club implementing salary cuts across the club, but the talismanic central defender is said to be unwilling to commit to this.

The former Sevilla defender has netted a remarkable 100 goals for the club spread across 666 first-team appearances, but his future is now in doubt.

Other clubs are now said to be monitoring the situation.