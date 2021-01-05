Riqui Puig agrees new contract at Barcelona

The future of midfielder Riqui Puig has been at the forefront of Barcelona news in recent months but a report in El Mundo Deportivo now claims he has penned a new deal at the club.

The report outlines how the 21-year-old was out of contract at the Camp Nou this summer but the club held an option to extend this agreement for a further two years.

It is now said that both the club and the player have agreed for the deal to be extended through to the summer of 2023, despite the fact that the Blaugrana do not have a permanent president at the moment.

Back in September, Barcelona boss Koeman opened the door for the central midfielder leaving on a temporary basis this season as he is not in his plans, despite the exits of Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, although Miralem Pjanic did arrive at the Camp Nou.

The 21-year-old made three senior appearances for the Catalan giants in 2018/19 and is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents to come through their La Masia academy in years.

He made 12 appearances last season under Quique Setien but has fallen from prominence so far this campaign – playing just 79 minutes across five fleeting substitute appearances.