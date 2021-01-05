Real Madrid teammate weighs in on Sergio Ramos’ future

Real Madrid news has been dominated by the future of their talismanic captain Sergio Ramos in recent times, with a team-mate of his now weighing in on the topic.

Dani Ceballos is on loan at Arsenal from Madrid, and spoke with Cadena Ser in comments carried by Diario AS about his time thus far in London, the current state of Los Blancos, and the much-debated future of his fellow Andalusian, Ramos.

Ceballos began his career with Sevilla, from whom he was released by in 2009 after suffering from chronic bronchitis. He then spent time with his local club, Utrera, before signing for Real Betis in 2011.

The Andalusian made his senior debut in 2014 and was part of the Betis team that won the Segunda in 2015. He ended up spending three years at the Benito Villamarin before joining Madrid in 2017.

Ceballos admitted that there’s currently a “pretty bad dynamic” at Arsenal, but that things are gradually improving. “When a team that should be competing at the top of the table enters the dynamic it is currently in it can be difficult to leave, but we have to put things back and track and hopefully we’ll climb the table because we deserve it,” he said.

Despite having been on loan at Arsenal for two years, Ceballos hasn’t lost faith that he’ll return to thrive for Los Blancos. “I signed a long contract with Real Madrid and I still have two-and-a-half years left there,” he said. “My goal today is to succeed at Arsenal and we’ll see what happens in the summer, but I want to be important at Madrid in the future.”

On Ramos, Ceballos revealed that he spoke to him just a matter of hours before the interview, but not about his short-term future. “I was lucky enough to talk to him today, but not about his future,” he said. “I think Sergio’s goal is to finish his career at Real Madrid. If I had to bet, it would be that he remains at the club next year.”