Real Madrid star accepts salary reduction to renew contract

Luka Modric has accepted a salary reduction to renew his stay at Real Madrid, as per a report in El Mundo Deportivo.

Real Madrid news has been dominated in recent weeks by the midfield maestro’s fine form and his importance to the club’s recent winning run – although he sat out the recent clash in La Liga against Granada.

Modric is one of three Madrid first-team stars out of contract this summer along with club captain Sergio Ramos and utility player Lucas Vazquez, but the latter two are said by the report to be reluctant to accept any salary reduction.

The Croatian midfield maestro’s current deal at Los Blancos expires this summer but he is due to now extend that by a further year, with an unspecified reduction in his wages in place.

Modric, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2018, has played 365 times for Los Blancos, scoring 26 goals.

