Real Madrid leading the race to sign Bayern Munich’s David Alaba

Real Madrid have accelerated their interest in soon-to-be free agent David Alaba according to reports carried by Diario AS.

Alaba is said to be decided in leaving Bayern Munich this summer upon the culmination of his current deal. Madrid have apparently taken the lead in the race for his signature and could close the deal in the coming weeks.

There are two important aspects key to understanding Alaba’s decision to leave Germany for pastures new. The first is the offer Madrid have prepared, both generous economically but also long at four years. The second is that the defender has long held an ambition to play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nothing is closed, however, and the footballer and his people are said to remain malleable and open to offers. Another option is Liverpool, who are looking to strengthen their defence and signed Thiago Alacantara from Bayern last summer. Alaba’s agent, Pini Zahavi, is said to be an important player.

Once thing that won’t change is Alaba’s desire to move on from the Bundesliga after a dozen trophy-laden years in Munich. At 28, the two-time Champions League winner is in his prime and would instantly offer quality and experience to Los Blancos’ defence.