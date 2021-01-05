Pedri draws level with Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho in terms of market valuation

Barcelona news has been dominated by negativity in 2020, and it’s certainly a year most Barcelona supporters will be glad to see the back of.

If there’s been one genuine shining light this season, however, it’s the emergence of Pedri as a genuine superstar. The teenager from the Canary Islands has become one of Ronald Koeman‘s most trusted lieutenants and has done something few footballers can do in striking up a strong relationship with captain Lionel Messi.

Pedri’s outstanding performances haven’t gone unnoticed outside of Camp Nou. According to Transfermarkt and noticed by Mundo Deportivo, his value in the marketplace now stands at €50m, the same as two much older and more established playmakers in Real Madrid‘s Eden Hazard and Barcelona teammate Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona signed the 18 year-old from Las Palmas for just €5m, meaning his value has multiplied tenfold since making his debut in Blaugrana. Pedri is now sixth in terms of Barcelona players with the highest valuation according to Transfermarkt’s metrics, behind Messi (€80m), Ansu Fati (€80m), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (€75m), Frenkie de Jong (€65m) and Antoine Griezmann (€60m).