Lionel Messi: “It’s a pride to have reached this number of matches in the Barcelona shirt”

Lionel Messi has spent his entire footballing life at Barcelona, reaching an incredible milestone against Huesca last Sunday.

The Argentine played his 750th game for the Catalan club, making his 500th La Liga appearance. Now, only Xavi stands in the way of him and first place – the Spaniard has accumulated 505 league appearances, 767 in total for the club.

Speaking with Diario Sport to mark the occasion, Messi revealed how proud he was to have reached such an impressive milestone. “It’s a pride to have reached this number of matches in the Barcelona shirt,” he said.

Messi arrived in Barcelona for the first time just over 20 years ago as a 13 year-old. Since then, he’s recorded 524 wins from his 750 games, as well as 138 draws and 88 defeats. He’s scored a remarkable 644 goals in this time.

Of his 500 games in La Liga, 252 were at Camp Nou while 248 were away from home. He has 369 victories in the league (211 at home and 158 away) and has scored 451 goals (365 at home and 186 away from Camp Nou).

The Argentine made his senior debut on October 16th, 2004, coming on as a substitute in place of Deco against city rivals Espanyol at Montjuic at just 17 years old. All these years later, he marked his 750th appearance for the club with a first, given that it was the first time he’s ever played at Huesca.