Kieran Trippier returns to Atletico Madrid fold after ban from club facilities

Kieran Trippier has returned to training with Atletico Madrid but he will not feature in this week’s Copa del Rey clash against Cornella.

An FA panel found the right-back guilty on four of seven counts of having broken betting rules in July 2019, when he joined Los Rojiblancos from Tottenham.

The FA’s decision had initially ruled Trippier out of 13 club matches – including the first leg of their Champions League tie against Chelsea – as it would be a global ban from the ban, expiring on 28 February, but FIFA have temporarily suspended the ban upon appeal.

As per Marca, Trippier has returned to training after being banned from even attending the club’s training facilities after news of the ban emerged.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone received the England international with a big hug and is now looking to include the right-back in his matchday squads for upcoming matches in La Liga, having missed the win at Alaves.