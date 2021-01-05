Diego Costa trains in Brazil as he waits for new club

Diego Costa has already returned to Brazil and is training with Lagarto FC as he weighs up offer over his future after leaving Atletico Madrid.

The striker has left Atleti after falling from prominence in recent times following the summer arrival of Luis Suarez from Barcelona, who is now the preferred central striker alongside Joao Felix in attack.

As outlined by Diario AS, the Brazil-born striker has taken advantage of his break to return to South America but he will maintain his fitness level as he continues his pursuit of a new club having become a free agent.

The 32-year-old striker uploaded a picture with his usual warrior pose at the club’s facilities, while he has returned to Brazil to spend more time with his friends and family while he awaits news on his future.

It is said that Costa wants to remain in European football and is now listening to offers.