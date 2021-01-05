Copa del Rey action sees big upsets in Cordoba and Ibiza

There was six Copa del Rey games taking place across Spain on Tuesday evening, with some interesting results amongst them.

Segunda B side Cordoba beat Primera outfit Getafe 1-0 at Estadio Nuevo Arcangel thanks to a sixth minute goal from Luis Ledesma, assisted by Thierry Moutinho.

Another shock took place on the Balearic Islands, with Segunda B’s Ibiza beating another top-flight side in Celta Vigo by the remarkable scoreline of 5-2 at Can Misses.

Sergio Castel grabbed an early brace for the hosts to send them into the lead before Javi Perez and Manu Molina doubled their advantage. Santi Mina and Jordan Holsgrove pulled two back only for Angel Rodado to compound Celta’s misery with a fifth.

There was no such shock in Jaen, where Segunda B Linares Deportivo fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Andalusian giants and Champions League side Sevilla. Oscar Rodriguez got their first before Fran Lara made it two via an own goal.

Nor was there a giant killing at Segunda B Zamora, with the hosts taking a 4-1 beating to Europa League side Villarreal. Carlos Bacca and Yeremi Pino put the visitors into a two goal lead before Carlos Ramos pulled one back for Zamora. Fer Nino and Daniel Raba, however, soon consolidated a comfortable away victory.

Segunda Alcoron recovered from going a goal down to beat fellow Segunda side Real Zaragoza 2-1. Rai Nascimento opened the scoring for the visitors only for Alcoron to rally and eventual win thanks to goals from Ernesto Gomez and Jose Leon.

Segunda B Marbella took Primera side Real Valladolid to extra-time but proved ultimately unable to seal the deal at Estadio Municipal de Marbella in a 3-2 defeat. Kuki Zalazar put the visitors in front early doors only for Esteban Granero to equalise.

Oscar Plano then regained the lead, but Jahir Gudino Lopez Irving scored a second Marbella equaliser in the 90th minute. Pucela won out in extra-time, however, thanks to a second from Plano.