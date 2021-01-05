Barcelona provide update on Covid tests following positives

There have been no further positive Covid-19 tests at Barcelona following the club’s latest round of testing, it has been confirmed.

The entire first-team squad and staff underwent PCR tests on Tuesday after an official club statement confirmed that two members of the coaching staff – who were not identified – had tested positive on Monday.

OFICIAL Las pruebas de toda la plantilla del Barcelona han dado NEGATIVO en Covid. El equipo se entrena a las 6 de la tarde y jugará mañana con normalidad e. San Mamés — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) January 5, 2021

The latest development means that the Blaugrana can now train on Tuesday evening (rather than the morning session, which was postponed) and prepare to face Athletic Club on Wednesday – bringing positive La Liga news that no suspension of the match is required.

Barcelona news has been focused on Ronald Koeman’s team being due to travel to the Basque Country on Wednesday to face Athletic at San Mames, as they aim to enter the top four – a win would bring them up to third in the standings.

The Catalan giants lost twice at the stadium last stadium, both in the league and the Copa del Rey.