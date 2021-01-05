Barcelona midfielder agrees move to La Liga club on loan deal

Getafe have completed a loan deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena for the rest of the season, according to Catalan radio station RAC1.

The report claims that Los Azulones will pay the central midfielder’s wages for his period at the club, but there is no option to buy included in the deal – so Alena will likely return to the Camp Nou at the end of the campaign.

❗ ÚLTIMA HORA: El Barça i el Getafe han tancat la cessió de Carles Aleñá fins al final d’aquesta temporada. Els madrilenys assumeixen la fitxa del jugador i no tenen opció a compra. #frac1 pic.twitter.com/MtXScdVSRe — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) January 5, 2021

This goes together with Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman’s reported intentions of allowing Alena’s exit as he does not feature in his first-team plans until the end of the campaign as outlined by Cadena Cope earlier this week.

The 22-year-old joined Real Betis on a temporary loan deal in the previous January window, where he made 19 appearances – scoring one goal – before returning to the Camp Nou while his future is now once again the subject of Barcelona transfer news.

Alena’s only start this season came in a European clash against Dynamo Kiev – when Barcelona had already advanced from the group – so his move to find regular first-team football is no surprise.