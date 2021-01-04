Valencia set to sack boss Gracia and have chosen his successor

Valencia are on the verge of sacking boss Javi Gracia and have already chosen their replacement, according to a report in La Sexta.

Only appointed this summer, Gracia’s side languish in the relegation zone – with 15 points from 16 games – but will move out of the bottom three if they defeat Cadiz on Monday night, although their form is dominating La Liga news.

However, the fresh report claims that a bad result for Los Che will put Gracia on the brink with club bosses ready to terminate his contract.

It is said by the report that Michel Gonzalez – formerly of Getafe, Sevilla, Olympiakos, Marseille, Malaga and others – is the man who has been chosen as his successor.

As outlined by Marca in October, Gracia met with the club chairman Anil Murthy and his representatives as he sought clarification on why none of his requested transfer targets – or indeed anyone else – was signed.

Gracia had penned a two-year contract at the club through to the summer of 2022 and is the seventh permanent manager since owner Peter Lim took control of the club.

Eight first-team squad players left the Mestalla this summer with no additions.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent for the current campaign, with the club’s financial situation explaining the gutting of the squad.