Struggling Valencia held at home by Cadiz

Valencia boss Javi Gracia will be under further pressure after his side were held to a 1-1 La Liga draw at home to Cadiz.

Los Che find themselves down in 17th in the table, avoiding dropping into the relegation zone only on goal difference ahead of Elche.

The former Watford coach’s position could have been even worse had Maxi Gomez not netted a vital equaliser at the Estadio Mestalla.

Neither side created much in a low key opening with Gomez’s flicked header the closest either team came to a first half breakthrough.

Cadiz came into the game more after the restart with Anthony Lozano firing them in front just before the hour mark.

His strike stung Valencia into a response in the closing stages as Carlos Soler tested Cadiz goal keeper Jeremias Ledesma before Gomez nodded the hosts level.

Valencia are unlikely to make a decision on Gracia’s future before their Copa del Rey trip to Yeclano on January 7 but he could potentially be removed before their weekend trip to Real Valladolid.

