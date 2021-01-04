Spanish football morning headlines: Sergio Ramos agent critical of contract talks, Barcelona’s big problem and Real Madrid’s transfer target

Spanish football morning headlines from Monday January 4.

Ramos agent shares post critical of Madrid

The contract of Sergio Ramos expires this summer and his brother and agent has shared a post appearing to be critical of Real Madrid’s slowness to renew the deal.

Rene Ramos has shared a post on social media which is critical of the club allowing the situation to get to the point where the talismanic captain is now free to speak with others.

Barcelona forward has big problem

Antoine Griezmann has struggled for form all season at Barcelona but Sunday’s win over Huesca saw him only utilised as an 81st minute substitute.

The Frenchman has lost prominence in the starting line-up – even in the absence of Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati – with Martin Braithwaite now the preferred central striker.

As outlined by Marca, Griezmann now has reason to be concerned at the Camp Nou.

Madrid want Spain international

Villarreal defender and Spain international Pau Torres has been identified as a transfer target in Real Madrid transfer news.

💥 Informa @lamacope ⚪️ Pau Torres, objetivo del Real Madrid para la próxima temporada ❌ El Real Madrid aún no ha llamado a Sergio Ramos para su renovación y, mientras, tantea la llegada del central del Villarrealhttps://t.co/4ccRTmo0PU — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) January 4, 2021

The link comes in the midst of speculation over the future of their out-of-contract captain Ramos, with Torres said to be on stand-by as Los Blancos plot a move for next season.