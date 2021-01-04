Spanish football evening headlines: Key Barcelona transfer update as club receive Ansu Fati boost and Real Madrid’s contract problems

Spanish football evening headlines for Monday January 4.

Barcelona midfielder set for exit

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena will join Getafe on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign with a deal set to go through tomorrow.

💥 Informa @HelenaCondis 🛫 Mañana se cerrará la cesión de Carles Aleñá al @GetafeCF, si no hay contratiempos 🔵 Bordalás le quiere, le conoce y le ha convencido 🗣️ @RonaldKoeman le ha dicho que aquí no tendrá minutos y prefiere que salga cedido pic.twitter.com/jOTe1ULvgG — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 4, 2021

The Catalan club are desperate to ease their wage bill with the youth product of La Masia now set to leave on loan in January for the second successive campaign as Barcelona transfer news focuses on outs more than ins.

Ansu Fati injury update

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati has given the club a huge boost with an injury update that he could be set to return as early as next month.

It had been thought the teenager’s knee injury would keep him out until late March but he is currently ahead of schedule and has provided a huge boost to Barcelona news.

Madrid contract worries

Real Madrid news is focused on concerns over two out-of-contract regular first-team starters whose contract talks are looking fearful.

Lucas Vazquez is reported to have rejected the club’s first contract renewal offer while talks are said to have completely stalled between Madrid and club captain Sergio Ramos, with a big difference over the salary renewal.

