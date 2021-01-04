Sevilla striker linked with January exit to La Liga rivals

Sevilla could sell striker Carlos Fernandez in the January transfer window, with three La Liga clubs rumoured to be tracking him.

The 23-year old returned to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last summer after netting an impressive 11 league goals in 34 games on loan at Granada in 2019/20.

However, he has made just two La Liga starts this season, with boss Julen Lopetegui sticking with Lucas Ocampos, Munir El Haddadi and Youssef En-Nesyri as his main attacking options.

According to reports from Marca, Lopetegui will now allow him to leave before the window closes, with Eibar, Celta Vigo and Real Valladolid all keeping an eye on the situation.

All three clubs have struggled for goals in 2020/21, with no member of either Eibar or Real Valladolid’s squads scoring more than five league goals this season.

Celta’s possible interest hinges on the fitness of skipper Iago Aspas, after the 33-year old was forced with an injury in their 2-0 La Liga defeat at Real Madrid last weekend.