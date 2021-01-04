Sergio Arribas – the latest breakthrough talent at Real Madrid

Uefa have released their annual 50 for the future list as their team of reporters picks 50 of the most talented young players in world football to keep an eye on.

Of the four Spain-based players selected on the list, perhaps the most notable was that of Madrid teenage midfielder Sergio Arribas.

The 19-year-old was the star of the show last season for the club’s youth side as they won the Uefa Youth League and won promotion to the first-team squad this season, where he has earned multiple plaudits for his work in training sessions.

Sergio Arribas with Juvenil A this season: ✅34 games

⚽️18 goals

🅰️13 assists

🔝Juvenil A top scorer

🥇UYL final MVP Arribas has been amazing this season, RM Juvenil A best player this season ! pic.twitter.com/09RiNgmTHs — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) August 27, 2020

Arribas made his first-team debut in the opening day La Liga draw against Real Sociedad and was also involved against Borussia Monchengladbach on the final matchday of the Champions League group.

The central midfielder has made seven appearances for the club’s Castilla side this season and is widely regarded as one of the brightest emerging talents in European football.