Real Madrid yet to offer Sergio Ramos new contract

Sergio Ramos has still not received a new contract offer from Real Madrid despite now being able to freely negotiate with other clubs.

The central defender is into the final six months of his deal at Los Blancos and is therefore entitled to discuss terms with other clubs should they wish to make him an offer.

As per Cadena Cope, the long-serving club captain has still yet to receive an offer from Madrid.

📊 ENCUESTA @deportescope 💥 Informa @lamacope ❌ El @realmadrid no ha hecho todavía ninguna oferta a Sergio Ramos 🤔 ¿Qué crees que va a pasar con Ramos? — Deportes Cope (@deportescope) January 4, 2021

Real Madrid news recently has seen the team record seven victories across their last eight matches in all competitions but several first-team players are out of contract this summer, including Ramos.

With Ramos out of contract in the Spanish capital this summer and celebrating his 35th birthday in March, the club must act swiftly on his future.

The talismanic central defender has netted a remarkable 100 goals for the club spread across 666 first-team appearances, but his future is now in doubt.