Real Madrid contract talks with Sergio Ramos completely stagnant – stalemate over wages

Contract renewal talks between Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid have reached a total stalemate, according to a report in Deportes Cuatro.

It is said that for weeks there has been total agreement over the club agreeing to a new two-year contract, which would run through to the summer of 2023 – when Ramos would be 37.

🚨⚽ INFORMACIÓN #DEPORTESCUATRO ❌🤝 La renovación de SERGIO RAMOS se encuentra totalmente ESTANCADA 👉🏻💥 El SALARIO es el PRINCIPAL problema https://t.co/IExLdmcnLV — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) January 4, 2021

The latest report claims that money is now the main issue regarding a stalemate as the player wants to continue with his same salary agreement, but Madrid believe that he must take a substantial reduction due to the current climate of the club.

As things stand, Ramos is free to speak with other clubs and agree a contract that would be effective from July.

Real Madrid news recently has seen the team record seven victories across their last eight matches in all competitions but several first-team players are out of contract this summer, including Ramos.

With Ramos out of contract in the Spanish capital this summer and celebrating his 35th birthday in March, the club must act swiftly on his future.

The talismanic central defender has netted a remarkable 100 goals for the club spread across 666 first-team appearances, but his future is now in doubt.