Real Madrid and Barcelona teenage stars make UEFA top 50 prodigies list

Four Spain-based stars have been ranked in the top 50 young players to follow in Europe by Uefa, as highlighted by a report in Marca.

Real Madrid teenage star Sergio Arribas is ranked highest of the lot, coming in at third position – behind Paulos Abraham of Swedish club AIK and RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams.

Arribas, 19, helped Madrid to last season’s Uefa Youth League title and made his first-team debut against Real Sociedad in La Liga this campaign and featured against Borussia Monchengladbach.

His teammate Takefusa Kubo – currently on loan at Villarreal – is also on the list and is ranked in 29th position.

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah is ranked 36th – the midfielder has become a regular in Javi Gracia’s side this campaign and has been capped twice in non-competitive senior matches by the US, having been an England Under-18 star.

Barcelona teenage star Pedri is also included on the list, ranked in 40th spot.