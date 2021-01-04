Luis Suarez proving the perfect fit for Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez netted a late winner for Atletico Madrid in Sunday’s La Liga victory over Alaves this weekend, to continue his strong start for his new club.

Atleti are flying this season since the Uruguayan arrived earlier this year from league rivals Barcelona, having picked up 38 points from their opening 15 La Liga matches – two points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand.

Suarez has been in fine form for Diego Simeone’s side in the early stages of the campaign – and has now netted nine goals in his opening 12 appearances for the team in La Liga.

Now, Marca outline how his goal return and decisiveness is precisely what was missing in this Atleti team of previous campaigns and that he is the perfect solution for their needs.

Suarez also hit the winner against Getafe last week and the first two goals of the game against Elche. With a scorer who is top of the Pichichi chart, Los Rojiblancos have a great shot at winning the title.