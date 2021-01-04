La Liga News

Key Real Madrid player rejects first contract offer

Lucas Vazquez has rejected the first renewed contract offer from Real Madrid with his current deal set to expire this summer, according to a report in Marca.

The utility player is one of three first-team stars out of contract in the Spanish capital alongside club captain Sergio Ramos and midfield maestro Luka Modric.

Real Madrid news recently has seen the team record seven victories – and one draw – from eight matches in all competitions and that trio have all been influential in that run by being regular starters.

Earlier this season, Vazquez – primarily a wide midfielder – played eight successive matches in the right-back position due to an injury crisis and impressing with his tactical discipline and work-rate down the wing.

He has since been deployed as part of a front three in a wide position, ahead of the likes of Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio and Isco.

The player has transformed his fortunes at the club this season and is now a key member not just of the squad but of the starting line-up.

Lucas Vazquez

