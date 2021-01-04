Former Barcelona star in stable condition after operation on brain blood clot

Former Barcelona midfielder and Real Sociedad boss Eusebio Sacristan is in a stable but serious condition after an operation to remove a blood clot near his brain.

The 56-year-old was hospitalised last week after suffering a fall in his home last week which led to a clot forming near his brain and requiring immediate medical assistance.

Alejandro Sacristan, Eusebio’s son, took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the messages of support that his father has received.

He wrote: “Deeply grateful for the signs of love and strength, which will surely be reaching him and helping him overcome this moment. It is his toughest game, it will be the longest, but we have no doubt that he will fight until he achieves victory. Thank you from my heart!”

Meanwhile, his foundation has outlined his condition is “serious” but is currently “stable” following the operation.

Comunicado estado salud de Eusebio, lunes 4 enero. ¡Todos contigo, míster!

Eusebio – who made over 200 appearances for Barcelona as a midfielder – has not been in management for the last 18 months, after failing to prevent Girona from being relegated from La Liga.

He is most well-known for his spell in charge of La Real – he managed the Basque club for 112 matches between November 2015 and March 2018, with a win rate of 41 percent.

Eusebio had previously spent four years at Barcelona B and prior to that, a season in the dugout at Celta Vigo.