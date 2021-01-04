Details confirmed for Barcelona and Real Madrid’s Spanish Supercopa semi-finals

Barcelona and Real Madrid have received confirmation on the details of their Spanish Supercopa semi-finals against Real Sociedad and Athletic Club respectively next week.

The competition was due to be held in Saudi Arabia as part of a three year contract to bring Spanish football to the country in the newly formatted four-team competition.

However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, plans to fly all four teams out of Spain were shelved, with new arrangements put in place to complete the mini-tournament in Spain this month.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the final details have been confirmed with Ronald Koeman’s side facing La Real on January 13 (KO 9pm Spanish time) at Cordoba’s Estadio Nuevo Arcangel.

Real Madrid take on Athletic Club 24 hours later at Malaga’s Estadio Rosaleda with the final set for January 17 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

Barcelona are the most successful club in the history of the competition with 13 wins compared to Los Blancos’ 11, with Athletic Club last winning it in 2015 and La Real way back in 1982.