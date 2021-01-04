Celta Vigo skipper Iago Aspas sidelined for a month

Celta Vigo have been rocked by the news that captain Iago Aspas will miss a month of action due to injury.

The 33-year old striker was forced off in Celta’s 2-0 La Liga defeat at Real Madrid last weekend and he now looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

Aspas has been ever present for Eduardo Coudet’s team this season, however, as per reports from Marca, he will now miss up to six games in league and Copa del Rey action.

Coudet will also be without Spanish international Nolito for the midweek Copa trip to Ibiza and next weekend’s league game at home to Villarreal.

Aspas’s record of nine league goals in 17 games in 2020/21 will be missed, with him and Nolito accounting for 13 of the club’s 22 league goals this season.

Coudet will reshuffle his options in their pair’s absence, with Santi Mina moving to a central role and Fran Beltran and Okay Yokuslu potentially coming back into the starting XI.