Barcelona’s problem player has no easy solution

Antoine Griezmann had another unhappy evening on Sunday as he sat on the bench for 81 minutes of Barcelona’s narrow victory at Huesca.

The Frenchman was only introduced in the closing stages in a match where the Blaugrana dominated possession but failed to take their goalscoring opportunities.

As highlighted by Marca, it is the latest in a line of matches in which Griezmann has not been trusted by the club’s management as he continues to lose prominence.

He was substituted off when the side were a goal down at home to Eibar last week and he did not feature in the previous game against Real Valladolid, then was substituted off at key moments midway through the second halves of the games against Real Sociedad and Valencia.

Barcelona news has been dominated by their struggles this season but they are personified by Griezmann, who has just three goals to his name in 15 appearances and has fallen behind Martin Braithwaite in the pecking order.

Despite injuries to Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati, there is little suggestion that Griezmann is about to become an undisputed starter at the Catalan club anytime soon.