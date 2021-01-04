Barcelona wanted David Alaba but cannot afford signing

Barcelona expressed an interest in signing Bayern Munich star David Alaba but are unable to fund a move, as outlined by a report in Marca.

Alaba is out of contract at the German champions this summer and his future has been at the forefront of Real Madrid transfer news in recent times, with Los Blancos said to be in negotiations over a move as a free agent.

The 28-year-old’s agent Pini Zahavi is said to be instrumental in deciding the future of his client but the Camp Nou does not appear to be a possible destination, due to the economic situation facing the Catalan giants – which will restrict their transfer market movement and dominate Barcelona news.

The Austrian is highly sought after due to his versatility in between defence and midfield, with Bayern deploying him at left back and central midfield in recent times.

Born in Vienna to a Nigerian father and a mother from the Philippines, Alaba came through the youth system at Bayern after being poached from Rapid Vienna at 16.

Aside from a brief spell on loan with Hoffenheim, it’s been the club he’s spent his entire professional career and has amassed more than 400 appearances for the first-team.