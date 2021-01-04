Barcelona star returns to first-team training

Samuel Umtiti has returned to first-team training with Barcelona having sat out Sunday’s La Liga victory over Huesca.

The Cameroon-born defender’s spell at the Camp Nou has been heavily disrupted by injuries and has sat out large parts of the most recent campaigns through a variety of muscular injuries.

As outlined by Marca, his latest absence was due to a gastric ailment and he is now back in contention to feature in the forthcoming matchdays for Ronald Koeman’s side.

Barcelona news has been focused on their poor domestic form and list of absentees, with Umtiti’s return to fitness a rare boost.

Umtiti was heavily linked with an exit from Barcelona this summer due to his high wage and lack of first-team opportunities, but he has stayed at the club for now.

The former Lyon defender will now be competing for a place alongside Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo or Oscar Mingueza in the heart of the defence, with Gerard Pique currently out injured.