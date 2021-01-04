Barcelona midfielder agrees to join La Liga rivals

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena is set to join Getafe on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign, report Spanish radio station Cadena Cope.

It is said by the report that Los Azulones boss Jose Bordalas is a huge admirer of Alena and he has worked hard to convince the central midfielder to join the club for the rest of the season.

This goes together with Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman’s reported intentions of allowing Alena’s exit as he does not feature in his first-team plans until the end of the campaign.

💥 Informa @HelenaCondis 🛫 Mañana se cerrará la cesión de Carles Aleñá al @GetafeCF, si no hay contratiempos 🔵 Bordalás le quiere, le conoce y le ha convencido 🗣️ @RonaldKoeman le ha dicho que aquí no tendrá minutos y prefiere que salga cedido pic.twitter.com/jOTe1ULvgG — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 4, 2021

Alena joined Real Betis on a temporary loan deal in the previous January window, where he made 19 appearances – scoring one goal – before returning to the Camp Nou while his future is now once again the subject of Barcelona transfer news.

The 22-year-old has started just one game to date this campaign – a European dead rubber at Dynamo Kiev – while he has been restricted to just two substitute appearances in La Liga.