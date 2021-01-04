Barcelona Getafe

Barcelona midfielder agrees to join La Liga rivals

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena is set to join Getafe on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign, report Spanish radio station Cadena Cope.

It is said by the report that Los Azulones boss Jose Bordalas is a huge admirer of Alena and he has worked hard to convince the central midfielder to join the club for the rest of the season.

Carles Alena

This goes together with Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman’s reported intentions of allowing Alena’s exit as he does not feature in his first-team plans until the end of the campaign.

Alena joined Real Betis on a temporary loan deal in the previous January window, where he made 19 appearances – scoring one goal – before returning to the Camp Nou while his future is now once again the subject of Barcelona transfer news.

The 22-year-old has started just one game to date this campaign – a European dead rubber at Dynamo Kiev – while he has been restricted to just two substitute appearances in La Liga.

Posted by

Tags Carles Alena

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.