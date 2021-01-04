Barcelona confirm two positive Covid-19 tests in coaching staff

Barcelona have confirmed two members of their first team coaching staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

ℹ️ Dos membres de l'staff tècnic del primer equip, positiu per Covid-19 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) January 4, 2021

The two individuals will now enter into a period of self-isolation as per health guidelines surrounding coronavirus testing at La Liga clubs this season.

The club will now implement an additional round of full PCR testing tomorrow morning, including all members of the La Blaugrana first team squad, as per an official club statement.

First team training at the club’s Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper tomorrow has also been cancelled as a precautionary measure with a rescheduled session and press conference announced in due course by the club.

Ronald Koeman’s team are due to travel to the Basque Country on January 6 to face Athletic Club in league action, as the Catalan giants aim to move up to third place in the La Liga table with a win away at the Estadio San Mames.